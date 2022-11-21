A woman who fell in a Minneapolis parking lot was run over and killed by a driver who left the scene, officials said Monday.

The suspected hit-and-run happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Hennepin Avenue, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased female had fallen in the parking lot and was struck by a vehicle," a statement from police said. "The involved vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of officers."

Emergency responders came to the 55-year-old woman's aid, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity has yet to be released.

Police have announced no arrests. They have not released a description of the vehicle that hit the woman or explained why she fell.