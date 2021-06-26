Woodbury police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found dead Friday at a home in Woodbury in an apparent homicide.

According to police, someone called 911 at 3:42 p.m. Friday to report that a man had called her and said he killed a woman at the house in the 7500 block of Steepleview Road. The caller also said there were likely to be several children in the home.

Officers, including a SWAT team, assembled outside the home and tried to reach anyone who was inside, prompting "several children of varying ages" to come outside, police Cmdr. John Altman said in a news release.

The children told police that the suspect had left the house earlier in the day and that they believed the woman went with him. Investigators entered the home and found the woman dead. The children, police said, were not aware that she was dead or still in the house.

The children were taken to "a safe location and are being cared for," Altman said.

The suspect, who was known to police, is still being sought, police said. Police from neighboring cities are assisting Woodbury investigators.