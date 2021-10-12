A woman using a mobility scooter was fatally hit by an SUV as police were responding to an overdose just a block away in north Minneapolis.

Police responded to a report of an overdose at a parking lot at the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. As an officer was helping, a hit and run occurred a block over at the intersection of North Aldrich Avenue and West Broadway.

The victim was traveling southbound on Aldrich and attempting to cross West Broadway when a white SUV heading west struck her. The vehicle did not stop and is possibly a Jeep Cherokee with significant damage to the front, according to the release.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died. The person suffering from the overdose was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim and cause of death.

