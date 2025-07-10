Woman convicted of stowing away on flight to Paris faces extradition to Connecticut

NEW YORK — A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight from New York to Paris without a boarding pass or a passport won't be released from custody as she faces new charges of breaching security at a Connecticut airport.
Svetlana Dali was sentenced Thursday to time already served for her illegal ride to Paris last year.
But a federal judge in Brooklyn said she would not be released as Connecticut authorities are seeking to extradite her to face felony charges that could have her serving up to five years behind bars if convicted.
The 57-year-old, who is originally from Russia but has a green card, has been held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn for roughly seven months.
Connecticut State Police confirmed after the hearing that they have an active arrest warrant against Dali, but, in an emailed statement, said release of any further information would be ''dependent on an arrest being made" in Connecticut.
During her sentencing Thursday, Dali spoke for more than half an hour, repeating in detail her claim that she believes she is being poisoned by unknown persons.
She pleaded with the judge to order medical tests to prove her fears, which she said had prompted her to attempt to flee the country by boarding the Paris flight illegally.
''All of these actions were taken in order to save my life,'' Dali said in Russian through a translator.