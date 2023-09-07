A 21-year-old Minneapolis woman has been found guilty of being drunk when she sped off an interstate ramp in St. Paul more than two years ago, crashed and killed her passenger.

Reshawna E. Mosley, of Minneapolis, was convicted last week in bench trial by Ramsey County District Judge Reynaldo Aligada of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 22, 2021, on the Shepard Road entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 35E that killed Sha'terries M. Barlow, 19, of Minneapolis.

A blood test taken two hours after the crash showed Mosley, who was 19 at the time, had a blood alcohol content of 0.085%, above Minnesota's legal limit for adults of 0.08%, the charges read. THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, reportedly also was present in her system.

A half-empty bottle of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana were found in the car, the charges noted.

Sentencing of Mosley has yet to be scheduled.

According to the criminal complaint:

Emergency responders arrived at the scene about 12:30 a.m. and declared Barlow dead at the scene. Mosley survived her injuries.

Mosley told police that she had a few tequila drinks shortly before driving. She said she was following another vehicle and guessed she was traveling 45 to 50 mph when she went off the ramp, where the speed limit is 30 mph, and landed in a ditch.

Investigators determined the car was traveling 99 mph about 5 seconds before the airbag deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment. "Taking variables into account," the charges read, "the reconstructionist determined that the [car] was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash."