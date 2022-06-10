BERLIN — A woman and a child were wounded in an unspecified incident at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said.
Police said they were still looking for the suspected perpetrator after the incident in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. They were using a helicopter in the search.
It was not immediately clear whether the victims were wounded in or outside the school. Schools in the region are currently on vacation but some children are being looked after at the facility during the holiday.
German newspaper Bild reported that the attacker was a man armed with a knife. Police said there was no immediate information on a motive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of "war fatigue" could erode the West's resolve to help the country push back Moscow's aggression.
World
Woman, child injured in incident at school in Germany
A woman and a child were wounded in an unspecified incident at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said.
World
Zimbabweans count their toes as inflation soars above 130%
Battling rampant inflation, Zimbabweans are counting their toes as they struggle to buy food for their families.
World
Huge German military fund clears last parliamentary hurdle
A 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) fund to strengthen the German military cleared its final legislative hurdle on Friday, winning approval from parliament's upper house.
Business
Asian shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with only Shanghai gaining after the government reported inflation stayed steady at just over 2% in May, allowing more leeway for policies to boost sluggish growth.