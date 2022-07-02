SAC CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.
KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.
The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.
Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.
