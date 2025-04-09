Woman can testify Weinstein used force to rape her despite his acquittal, judge rules

NEW YORK — An accuser will be allowed to use the word ''force'' in her testimony at Harvey Weinstein's retrial even though the disgraced movie mogul was acquitted of a rape charge that alleged he used physical force against her, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Manhattan Judge Curtis Farber reversed his earlier decision to forbid the one-time aspiring actor from telling jurors that Weinstein used force against her, explaining that after a review of case law he decided it would be unreasonable to put limits on how she describes what she says happened.
''She will not be precluded from using the term force or describing the use of force," Farber said at the last pretrial hearing before jury selection is set to begin next Tuesday.
The woman is one of three accusers whose allegations form the basis of the charges in Weinstein's retrial in state court in Manhattan.
Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.
Weinstein's lawyers argued that letting the woman testify that he used physical force during the encounter at a Manhattan hotel would open the door to telling jurors that Weinstein was acquitted at his 2020 trial of first-degree rape, a charge that says ''forcible compulsion'' was used. It was the most serious charge related to her allegations.
But Farber said that isn't necessarily the case. He said Weinstein's lawyers are free to challenge the woman's version of events on cross examination and he suggested that they could add a jury instruction to clear up any confusion.
The Manhattan district attorney's office has wanted to prevent jurors from hearing any mention of Weinstein's acquittals and vacated conviction.