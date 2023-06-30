Officials on Friday said the woman whose body was located inside a car found this week in a Rochester company's holding pond had been reported missing more than 1 1⁄ 2 years ago.

Employees at Ready Mix Concrete in the 4000 block of NW. 19th Street noticed the car Wednesday in a retention pond on the property, police said.

Jodi Boeckermann, of Rochester, has been identified as the woman inside the car, said police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson. An identification card belonging to Boeckermann was in the car as well, Grayson said.

Boeckermann, from Rochester, was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2021, after she drove from her home on Oct. 15, 2021, with "her direction of travel unknown," according to a missing person alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She was 64 years old at the time.

Police found a woman's body inside a car that somehow ended up in the holding pond in Rochester, officials said.

The car, a Pontiac Grand Am, appeared to have "been there awhile and became visible because of the dry conditions and low water level," read a police statement from earlier this week.

Police said they are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine Boeckermann's cause of death.