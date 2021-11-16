HOUMA, La. — Authorities in southern Louisiana are searching for a woman who bit off part of an officer's ear.
Houma police were trying to break up a fight between several women in a bar's parking lot just after midnight on Friday when one of them started biting the ear of one of the responding officers, the police department said in a news release.
She "bit a large portion of the right ear completely off" during the struggle and fled the area, police said. Authorities know the identity of the 36-year-old suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree battery.
The injured officer is recovering after being treated at a local medical facility.
