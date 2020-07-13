OTSEGO, Wis. — A woman on a bike has been struck and killed in Columbia County, according to sheriff's officials.
A 58-year-old woman was biking on county Highway B Sunday morning when she was struck by a Honda Civic near the town of Otsego.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a University Hospital Med Flight doctor.
Authorities say the driver who struck the victim has been cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.
