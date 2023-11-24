DENVER — A woman believed to be the girlfriend of a man suspected of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a property dispute in rural Colorado is also being held in connection with the shooting.

The arrest of Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis, 50, in New Mexico was announced Thursday by the Custer County Sheriff's Office in Colorado. It said she is suspected of being an accessory to a crime, pending the continued investigation into Monday's shooting, which killed Robert Geers, 63, his wife Beth Wade Geers, 73, and James Daulton, 58, near Westcliffe, Colorado, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs. Daulton's wife, Patty Daulton, was also wounded.

According to court documents, their neighbor, Hanme Clark, yelled about trespassing and then started shooting while Robert Geers was talking to a surveyor.

Clark was arrested on Tuesday near Albuquerque, New Mexico, after about 25 hours on the run. Medina-Kochis was with him at the time and is believed to be his girlfriend, sheriff's office spokesperson Reggie Foster said Friday.

A telephone message left for the 11th District Judicial District Attorney's office on whether prosecutors have filed charges against Clark or Medina-Kochis was not immediately returned Friday.

It is not known if either Clark or Medina-Kochis have lawyers representing them.

Other neighbors not involved in the shooting have accused Clark of harassing them, denying them court-ordered use of part of his property to access their property, and posting signs saying he was armed, court records said.