LUTSEN, Minn. — A resort lodge employee came to the aid of a woman being attacked by a bald eagle on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The woman had approached the eagle to get a closer look when it was perched on a fireplace chimney at the Cascade Lodge and Restaurant near Lutsen Thursday.

The eagle suddenly attacked the woman and gripped its talons around her leg.

Restaurant chef Bernie Banks saw what happened and sprang into action. He put his chef's jacket over the eagle's head and pulled the bird off the woman and let it go.

“And that was a little concerning,” Banks said. “I didn’t want it to cause any more injury to her and I really didn’t want to hurt the eagle. So I just had to wait until he let go a little bit and I just threw my shirt on him and pulled him off.”

The woman is OK. The eagle stuck around for a time, even taking a ride on top of a Cook County sheriff's department pickup truck.

“I worked in Alaska for a few years and ran across moose and bear,” Banks said. “But I’ve never had to wrestle an eagle before!”