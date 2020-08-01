A woman has been jailed in connection with the suspicious death of a man Friday night in north Minneapolis.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of N. Humboldt Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Friday on a report of a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police spokesman John Elder said in a Saturday news release.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his 40s, dead in the home. They interviewed the woman, who is in her 30s, about what happened and detected inconsistencies in her story, Elder said. Homicide detectives were called in.

After further investigation, the woman was arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder.

The victim’s name and further details on his death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner. His death marks Minneapolis’ 40th homicide of 2020.