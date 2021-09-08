WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in a Milwaukee suburb which police are investigating as a homicide.
Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child in West Allis had a "possible knife wound to his stomach." First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Hank Brown-Rockow. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.
Police did not describe the relationship between the woman and the boy. Authorities say they are not looking for additional suspects.
