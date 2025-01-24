A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing this week of a native Minnesotan during a shootout while he was on duty as a federal border agent in Vermont, officials said Friday.
Woman arrested, charged in killing of Minnesota native working as border agent in Vermont
A German national with the woman was killed in the firefight, officials said.
Teresa Youngblut, a resident of Washington state, was charged in Monday’s killing of David “Chris” Maland, 44, who grew up in Blue Earth, the FBI in Albany, N.Y., announced.
A German man with Youngblut, Felix Baukholt, was killed during the gunfight, and another person not yet officially identified was wounded and hospitalized, the FBI said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont has charged Youngblut with assault on a federal law enforcement officer. As of Wednesday, she was receiving medical attention at a New Hampshire hospital.
Maland is the first Border Patrol agent to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty in little more than a decade.
Youngblut’s attorney declined to comment Friday.
According to the charging document:
The FBI said Youngblut and Baukholt had been under law enforcement surveillance for several days leading up to the confrontation.
Maland stopped Youngblut and Baukholt in a car with North Carolina plates on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vt., because Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa, an FBI affidavit read.
During the stop, Youngblut opened fired on Maland and other officers, and Baukholt tried to draw a gun but was shot, the affidavit continued. At least one border agent fired on Youngblut and Baukholt, who died at the scene.
Investigators had been conducting periodic surveillance of the pair since Jan. 14, when an employee at a hotel where they were staying reported concerns about seeing Youngblut carrying a gun and both of them wearing all-black tactical gear.
Investigators attempted to question them, but they said little more than they were looking to buy property.
About two hours before the shooting, investigators watched Baukholt exit a Walmart in Newport with two packages of aluminum foil. He was seen wrapping unidentifiable objects while a vehicle passenger seat.
Law enforcement later found a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, respirators and ammunition in the car, along with a package of shooting range targets, some of which were used. They also found two-way radios, about a dozen ‘’electronic devices," travel and lodging information for multiple states and an apparent journal.
Maland was a graduate of Fairmont High School and an Air Force veteran who spent the past 15 years working along U.S. borders in Texas and Vermont among other assignments.
In a statement, his family also said it was believed he had been planning to soon ask for his partner’s hand in marriage.
Joan Maland, an aunt of David Maland and a spokeswoman for the family, said Tuesday, “He loved his family and was looking forward to a life with the love of his life and her daughter.”
Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story, which contains material from the Associated Press.
