A 36-year-old Rochester woman allegedly broke into an apartment, trashed the place and killed one of the tenants' cats.

Angela Spears faces felony second-degree burglary, possessing burglary tools and fifth-degree drug possession charges, as well as a gross misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor count of damage to property.

According to court documents, the victims came home late Thursday and found their apartment off of N. Broadway was ransacked.

Police inspected the apartment and found Spears asleep on the victims' porch near a dead cat named Joey, whose body was still warm. Officers reported the cat showed no obvious signs of trauma or blood, but pieces of broken pottery nearby indicated Spears may have dropped it on the cat.

Police found small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine near a backpack Spears had left nearby, as well as a pry bar, screwdriver, lock pick tool and a knife inside the backpack.

One of the victims, Kaylee Pearson, posted on social media that Spears didn't take anything but the cat may have been strangled to death.

"I have no idea who this lady was, but unfortunately I will remember her for the rest of my life," Pearson wrote Friday.

Spears' next court appearance is July 14.