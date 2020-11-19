A woman and her young adult son are charged in the murder of their husband and father in the family’s Twin Cities home more than seven years ago and dumping his body off a western Wisconsin road, where it remained undetected as the years went by.

Connie L. Herbst, 62, and Austin J. Herbst, 26, both of New Prague, each were charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court with aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gary A. Herbst in 2013, whose bullet-punctured skull was sniffed out in the woods by a dog in December 2017 south of Barron and brought back to its owner’s home.

The rest of the skeletal remains were soon located by Barron County sheriff’s deputies, and it took another 2½ years before authorities identified him in June 2020 thanks in large part to the DNA Doe Project, a volunteer organization based in California that helps law enforcement solve especially challenging “Jane and John Doe” mysteries around the country.

Once investigators had a name associated with the bones, they spent up until this week gathering enough evidence to charge Gary Herbst’s wife and their son, who was 19 years old at the time he allegedly participated in the death of his father and the discarding of his body roughly 125 miles to the northeast from the Elko New Market home where they lived at the time.

The charges against the mother and son lay out numerous incriminating details surrounding Gary Herbst’s death and the body’s discovery, but they fail to say who fired the fatal shot at close range into his head or address a clear motive for the killing. The two were charged by summons and are not yet in jail.

The defendants did say to investigators that 57-year-old Gary Herbst was verbally and physically abusive to both of them, in particular to Connie Herbst, the charges read.

According to the criminal complaints:

Gary Herbst had been missing since July 6, 2013, but no report of his disappearance was filed with local police until July 6, 2014, when Connie Herbst did so at his brother’s request.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Connie Herbst told police that she was at a library back in 2013 when her son called to say his father had left. She said she came home and found her husband was gone. Missing were his clothing, $5,000 in cash, her .45-caliber handgun and her wedding ring. Austin Herbst said his father left in a vehicle driven by “an unknown person.”

On June 29, about a week after authorities announced the identity of the remains, former neighbors told police they saw the Herbst pickup backed up on the grass behind the home after dark in mid-August 2013. One of the neighbors saw Connie and Austin Herbst load into the pickup something that looked like rolled-up carpeting.

The neighbor also told police that Connie and Austin Herbst had a garage sale about seven weeks after Gary Herbst disappeared. Items for sale included her husband’s clothing and tools. The mother and son then hooked up a boat and were gone for a few days.

Other former neighbors told police about the pickup being parked in back near lower-level walkout doors sometime between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. They also said they saw Connie and Austin Herbst put rolled-up carpeting the truck. These neighbors added that they could see through a window that the mother and son were scrubbing the basement floor.

On the same day that the neighbors were interviewed, sheriff’s deputies and state forensics experts entered the home where the Herbst family had lived and were told by the current owners that they discovered a stain on the basement floor during remodeling.

Tests on the floor stain revealed it was human blood. A second search turned up blood elsewhere in the basement including in the floor track of the sliding glass door.

On July 28, 2020, police interviewed Austin Herbst again and learned that he and his mother went camping in far northern Wisconsin on the weekend following the last known whereabouts of his father. The son said his mother’s handgun was not a safety concern because it was in “60 feet of water.”

“Throughout the interview, [Austin Herbst] never denied involvement in his father’s homicide,” the charges read.

He offered no further details other than to say he became his mother’s protector as the abuse she received from his father worsened in the first half of 2013.

Law enforcement examination of the Connie’s and Austin Herbst’s cellphones found text messages between the two as news reports about the identity of the remains were being televised in June 2020.

Connie Herbst to her son on June 23: “It was on Channel 9 News last night.”

On July 18, 2020, at 3:03 p.m., she texted Austin Herbst: “You need to call me ASAP.” Then, about a half-hour later, she texted again: “Might have a problem, they are searching [the Elko New Market home]. ... Just wanted u to know. It’s in the paper.”