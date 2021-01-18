Sentencing is scheduled for a 21-year-old woman involved in the fatal shooting of a man who was lured to north Minneapolis for a drug deal.

Destiny Bradshaw of Minneapolis pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to aiding and abetting after the fact in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Malik T. Smith of Brooklyn Center in December 2019.

She returns to court on April 2 for sentencing before Judge Martha Anne Holton Dimick. First- and second-degree murder charges were dropped.

Prosecutors alleged that as part of a robbery plot, Bradshaw lured Smith with a Facebook message to the 1800 block of N. Russell Avenue saying she was looking to buy marijuana. Smith arrived in an SUV and was shot in the back.

The shooter, 22-year-old James T. Moore, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in October to a 30-year term. Moore, who was Bradshaw's boyfriend at the time, will serve about 19 ½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Another co-defendant, Tyreik L. Perkins, 21, of Hopkins, has a jury trial scheduled for April 12 on charges of first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery, second-degree intentional murder and aiding an offender.

Paul Walsh