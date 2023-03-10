A 47-year-old woman has admitted stealing more than $1 million while working at a Minneapolis property management company.

Mix Houa Xiong pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and making and subscribing a false tax return.

Xiong, who is out of custody and living in Fresno, Calif., is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21 by Judge Patrick Schiltz.

Public court records do not disclose the name of the company that employed Xiong until she was fired in July 2021.

According to court documents:

Xiong was hired as a financial manager for the company in May 2013 and "had little oversight and nearly unfettered access" to the bank accounts and other financial systems of numerous Twin Cities homeowner associations (HOA) that were the company's clients. The money she stole over a six-year period came from fees the HOAs collected from residents to cover maintenance, construction and other costs.

Xiong repeatedly accessed the HOAs' bank accounts and transferred money into her personal bank accounts. She disguised these transfers by mislabeling them as legitimate HOA expenses. She also made cash withdrawals directly from the HOAs' accounts, even for a month after she was fired.

As one consequence of her embezzlement, an HOA that Xiong stole from had to scrap a $1.3 million roof replacement project because the money it believed it had was not there.

Despite finding a new job after being fired, Xiong illegally collected unemployment insurance from the state from October 2021 until January 2022.