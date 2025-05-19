Woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape describes their complex history

NEW YORK — Jurors at Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial began hearing Monday from a woman who has said her consensual relationship with the ex-movie mogul descended into rape.
Jessica Mann is the last of three accusers to testify in the case, and the one with arguably the most complicated history with Weinstein. The 73-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and maintains he never sexually assaulted or raped anyone.
Mann, a cosmetologist and hairstylist, said she met Weinstein at a party in late 2012 or early 2013, when she was in her 20s and had recently moved to Los Angeles to try to launch an acting career.
She said he took an interest in her ambitions, and they had a few follow-up meetings that alternated between professional talk and boundary-pushing, particularly a request for a massage that Mann said she reluctantly gave the ex-studio boss. Weinstein invited her to awards-season parties including an Oscars bash that was such a new experience for a woman from a small town in Washington state that she attended in her high-school prom dress.
She said she wasn't attracted to Weinstein and initially refused his first sexual advance. It happened after he asked her up to a Beverly Hills hotel room under the pretext of getting a movie script in 2013, she said.
Mann said she ultimately succumbed to Weinstein performing oral sex on that occasion and pretended to enjoy it because Weinstein said he wouldn't let her leave until she let him ''do something." Although she felt confused and ''defiled,'' she then agreed to consensual encounters with him, she said.
Mann said she worried about the professional consequences of alienating a powerful producer who had just dangled the prospect of movie roles for her and her roommate. She also recalled thinking that ''if I was in a relationship, maybe it would feel different.''
''I just thought that maybe it would take the pain away,'' Mann, 39, testified through tears as Weinstein watched from his seat at the defense table, with his right hand resting across his mouth.