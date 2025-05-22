Woman accused of spitting on a top federal prosecutor is arrested on an assault charge

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro replaced Martin, who faced bipartisan opposition in the Senate after a turbulent stint in the nation's largest U.S. Attorney's office. A key Republican senator said he could not support Martin for the job due to his defense of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol more than four years ago. Martin roiled the office with a series of unorthodox moves, such as firing and demoting subordinates who worked on politically sensitive cases.