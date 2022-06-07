EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A 57-year-old northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks,, Minnesota. A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal. There were no injuries, police said.

The woman, who has not been formally charged, was arrested on two counts of first-degree arson. Police did not forward any other charges to the Polk County state's attorney, a spokesman said.

Authorities have not released a motive.

The suspect, from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, is being held in jail on $5,000 bail, police said. It is not clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

East Grand Forks is across the Red Rdiver from Grand Forks, North Dakota.