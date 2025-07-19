Nation

Woman, 66, is the 10th person to die after Massachusetts assisted-living facility fire

A tenth person has died after a fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts last weekend, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 4:33PM

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tenth person has died after a fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts last weekend, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Brenda Cropper, 66, died at a hospital Friday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. She had been in critical condition all week, he said. Due to a miscommunication, her death for a time this week had been announced prematurely, officials have said.

The fire, which erupted Sunday evening, left some residents hanging out windows of the three-story facility screaming for help.

The cause remains under investigation, but the district attorney's office says it does not appear suspicious. Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon says the blaze started in a room on the second floor.

At least 30 people were hurt as thick smoke and flames trapped residents inside. Records and accounts from staff raise concerns about conditions at Gabriel House before the blaze.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Man dies after heavy weight-training chain around neck pulls him into MRI machine

card image

A man who was pulled into an MRI machine in New York after he walked into the room wearing a large weight-training chain around his neck has died, according to police and his wife, who told a local television outlet that he waved goodbye before his body went limp.

Nation

Health cuts would result in fewer drugs for Americans, Budget Office reports

card image

Nation

Photos of 'Good Trouble' protests across the US, from Chicago to Mar-a-Lago