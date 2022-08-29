A 53-year-old woman remains jailed on suspicion that she killed a 48-year-old man in a western Wisconsin home.

New Richmond police said they were notified of the man's death shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday by someone in the home in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded and located the man on the floor "with what appeared to be multiple wounds," a statement from police read.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his identity.

The woman awaits possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting police, according to the St. Croix County jail roster. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have not addressed a possible motive for the killing other than to say that "initial information from the scene suggests this is an isolated incident," the statement read.