A motorcyclist crashed near Belle Plaine and died, authorities said Wednesday.
The wreck occurred about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in San Francisco Township on County Road 40 just east of Hwy. 25, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
The motorcyclist was heading east on County Road 40 just north of Belle Plaine, went off the road and crashed, the Sheriff's Office said.
The lone person on the motorcycle, a 40-year-old woman from Belle Plaine, was taken by emergency medical responders to a Shakopee hospital, where she died. Authorities have yet to release her identity.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
