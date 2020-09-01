A 30-year-old woman crashed her car in central Minnesota and was killed, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 1:40 a.m. Saturday just north of Pequot Lakes, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lorn Mercedes Lund, of nearby Pine River, was driving on County Road 16 near Peoria Road, where it left the road and rolled several times, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Lund was thrown from the vehicle and became pinned beneath the wreckage, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
