EUFAULA, Ala. — The bodies of a Georgia woman and two children were found inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula on the Alabama-Georgia line, and a possible suspect was being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

Coroners in Alabama and Georgia told news outlets Remona Hudson of Cuthbert, Georgia, and two juveniles who shared an address with her were dead before the car entered the water. Authorities declined to identify the juvenile victims or discuss their relationship to the woman.

The sedan was found near a lakeside park in Eufaula early Monday along the Alabama-Georgia state line. In Georgia, Randolph County Coroner Russell Shane Chapman told WRBL-TV the discovery led investigators to the home where the victims lived in Cuthbert.

The causes of death were unclear, Chapman said. The bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies, and the surviving male was taken by helicopter ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan, according to the police chief there, Will Benny.

The chief said officers were at the hospital awaiting state investigators. Authorities did not immediately announce any arrests. Benny described the survivor as a person of interest.