A 19-year-old woman has admitted to being part of a robbery spree in the Fargo-Moorhead area that ended up killing one of the victims.

Kristy T. Vo, of Fargo, agreed Monday to plead guilty in Clay County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old cabdriver Abdullahi M. Abdullahi, whose body was found on May 5, 2021, in the wreckage of his van in the 300 block of S. 20th Street next to railroad tracks.

The plea agreement reached between the defense and the prosecution calls from Vo to receive a sentence of 10 2⁄ 3 years. With time in jail since her arrest, Vo is expected to serve nearly five years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Her accomplice, Willie A. Sparkman Jr. 20, of Moorhead, pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and received a sentence just shy of 11 years. He'll serve roughly 6 3⁄ 4 of those years in prison and then the rest on supervised release.

According to the the County Attorney's Office:

Officers dispatched to the crash scene saw a puncture wound to Abdullahi's armpit. Ambulance personnel arrived and declared Abdullahi dead.

A police detective found a bullet casing nearby. The detective's review of video surveillance of a parking lot showed a suspect later identified as Sparkman approach the cab, which drove away as Vo fled on foot. The taxi soon crashed.

The cab company turned over to police the phone number associated with a call for service that directed Abdullahi to the parking lot. The caller listed on the phone was Vo, who lived with Sparkman. She had reported to police that Sparkman stole two handguns from her, one with a caliber matching the bullet casing near the scene.

Sparkman was found at his home by law enforcement and admitted shooting Abdullahi while trying to rob him but said it was an accident. He said he and Vo needed money for rent, and he used her phone to lure Abdullahi to the parking lot. He also admitted to the other robbery incidents earlier that night.

Vo admitted her role in plotting the robberies with Sparkman. She said she drove their car that night and provided him with a knife as a weapon.

Shortly before midnight on May 4, 2021, in Fargo, police say Sparkman was armed while attempting to rob a woman. However, her screaming sent him running. Less than three hours later officers were dispatched about 1 ¼ miles north in Fargo for a robbery that also was linked to Sparkman, according to police.