6 p.m. at Washington• BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves (11-10) have won seven of their past eight games, including Monday's 100-98 victory at home against the Indiana Pacers. They lead the NBA in three-pointers attempted, averaging 42.5 per game, and rank fourth for made threes at 14.1. Overall they are prolific shooters, standing fourth in field goals attempted per game at 92.2. G Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels and F Jarred Vanderbilt were listed as questionable because of flu-like symptoms, the same issue that kept McDaniels and Vanderbilt out Monday. G Pat Beverley (groin) is out.

Wizards update: The Wizards (13-8) are coming off Monday's 116-99 road loss at San Antonio. Guard Bradley Beal leads the team in scoring at 22.9 points per game. Forward/center Daniel Gafford ranks fifth in the league in blocked shots at two per game, and teammate Montrezl Harrell has the NBA's fifth-best field goal percentage at 64.1. C Thomas Bryant (knee) is out.

MEGAN RYAN