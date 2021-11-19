IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Towns set the tone from the opening quarter with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
By the numbers
0 Times San Antonio led.
25 Largest Wolves lead.
6 Wolves players who scored in double figures.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Vikings
One more worry for Vikings fans: Sunday's officiating crew
On the NFL: As if the Vikings don't have enough to worry about playing the Packers, home teams with the officiating crew headed by referee Shawn Hochuli are on an eight-game losing streak.
Sports
Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.
Sports
NFL Coaching Pipeline: Hiring process broken for diversity
While recent hiring numbers for NFL coordinators are encouraging, the overall journey to diversity and inclusion for head coaches remains a struggle.
Sports
Russians sweep 1st World Cup skeleton race of season
A pair of Russian sliders opened this Olympic season with victories in World Cup skeleton races on Friday.