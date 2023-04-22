More from Star Tribune
Wild
Eriksson Ek returns for Game 3 but exits on first shift
Joel Eriksson Ek, who had been out with an injury since April 6, lasted only 19 seconds against Dallas before leaving down the tunnel toward the dressing room.
Wild
Scoggins: Faber steps right in to Wild lineup during 'crazy ride'
Maple Grove native Brock Faber has impressed his new team less than two weeks after captaining the Gophers to the national championship game.
Wolves
Reusse: Wolves could use talent, ferocity KG once brought to playoff games
After some choice words, Kevin Garnett had 32 points and 21 rebounds against Sacramento in a Game 7 win in their Western Conference playoff series
Wolves
Wolves determined to stop Murray after Game 2 performance
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray dropped 40 points on Minnesota in Wednesday's 122-113 loss and preventing a repeat is a top priority for Game 3.
Twins
Snow, cold and a loss: Washington rallies to top Twins 3-2
The Nationals scored twice in the eighth inning off reliever Griffin Jax, wasting a solid outing by starter Tyler Mahle.