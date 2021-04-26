7 p.m. vs. Utah • Target Center • CW23, no radio

Wolves update: The Wolves are coming off a come-from-behind victory in Utah, just the Jazz's fourth home loss of the season. Two of those were to the Wolves, who have won three straight in Salt Lake City for just the second time in franchise history. The Wolves came back from 17 down early in the game and 16 down in the second quarter. It was the team's fifth comeback from a deficit of 15 or more points, second most in the league to Portland (seven). It was the fourth time this season the Wolves have held an opponent under 100 points. Rookie Anthony Edwards had his 28th game with 20 or more points Saturday, and he became the ninth Wolves rookie with five steals. C Karl-Anthony Towns had his 21st game with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in Utah. He has hit at least one three-pointer in 74 straight games. Since his return from injury, G D'Angelo Russell has averaged 19.4 points and 4.7 assists.

Jazz update: The Jazz has lost consecutive games just twice this season. This is the start of a three-game road trip that will also take the team to Sacramento and Phoenix. The Jazz made 14 of 24 shots in the first quarter, hitting nine of 15 three-pointers, before shooting 32.7% over the final three quarters. F Bojan Bogdanovic had a game-high 30 points Saturday, hitting seven of 13 three-pointers, the fourth time this season he has hit seven or more in a game. PG Mike Conley scored 18 Saturday but was held to 5-for-15 shooting. Joe Ingles, one of the league's best three-point shooters, was 1-for-9 overall Saturday, 1-for-6 on three-pointers.

Note: The game is not on AM or FM radio but will be available on the Wolves mobile app.