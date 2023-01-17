Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Walker Kessler, Utah

The rookie tied a career high with 20 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor, and a posted a new career high with 21 rebounds. He added two blocks and four assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Points for Anthony Edwards in the first half.

4 Points for D'Angelo Russell in the second half.

18 Turnovers for the Jazz.