IMPACT PLAYER: Jordan Clarkson, Utah

The guard hit seven of 12 three-point attempts and led all scorers with 29 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

42-27 Utah's edge in bench scoring, with former Wolves guard Malik Beasley scoring 15 points.

64 Points in the paint for the Wolves.

23-16 Utah's edge on points off turnovers.