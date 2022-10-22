IMPACT PLAYER: Jordan Clarkson, Utah
The guard hit seven of 12 three-point attempts and led all scorers with 29 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
42-27 Utah's edge in bench scoring, with former Wolves guard Malik Beasley scoring 15 points.
64 Points in the paint for the Wolves.
23-16 Utah's edge on points off turnovers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Scoggins: In game befitting heated rivalry, Gophers rally behind powerful Knies
Mason Nevers scored the equalizer late in the third period, and Matthew Knies posted the overtime game-winner against North Dakota in front of 10,418 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Wolves
Timberwolves falter in overtime, lose 132-126 to Utah
In a game that featured 15 lead changes and seven ties, the Wolves could not withstand the Jazz.
Sports
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Sports
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.
Sports
Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105
Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night.