Wolves top Lakers 116-104 in Game 3 to take series lead behind both-ways standout Jaden McDaniels

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 4:38AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden McDaniels scored a career playoff-high 30 points and spearheaded Minnesota's stifling defense on an ailing Luka Doncic, and the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series on Friday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Julius Randle added 22 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Lakers 13-1 over the final 4:37 of the game after Doncic's tying baseline jumper.

LeBron James did the heavy lifting with Doncic playing through a stomach illness, scoring 38 points including three 3-pointers in a four-possession span midway through the fourth quarter. But he couldn't find a shot after that, hitting the side of the backboard with a corner heave with the Lakers down 111-104 with 1:26 left.

Game 4 is in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

