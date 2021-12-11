The Timberwolves took a five-game losing streak with them to Portland for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

This is not the first time this season. After starting 3-1, the Wolves lost six in a row. But, after the Wolves were routed by Cleveland at Target Center on Saturday night — a game they trailed in by as many as 33 before losing 123-106 — both coach Chris Finch and center Karl-Anthony Towns said this time, this streak, felt different.

In that first losing streak, the Wolves were in many of the games. A two-point loss to Denver, an overtime loss to Memphis.

This time? After losing the first two games by a total of 13 points, the Wolves came home and lost three in a row by an average of 20 points, including a 32-point loss to Atlanta and Friday's loss to Cleveland.

"That's a whole different vibe,'' Towns said. "When you lose five in a row, four of them have been blowouts, that's a whole different story than losing six in a row at the beginning of the year. .. I'm watching tape, it feels different.''

The questions is why? And, what can be done about it?

After the game, Towns said the stretch of seven victories in eight games before the current losing streak made the team too comfortable. He said more work is needed.

Finch said he saw a team that had lost its confidence, especially on offense; in the 0-3 homestand, the Wolves shot below 40% from the field.

For a coach that's a difficult thing to deal with when, because of the rapid-fire nature of the schedule, there isn't a lot of time to practice.

"We looked at a bunch of good offensive clips today,'' Finch said. "We thought the last couple games we felt we built a pretty good rhythm offensively. [The players] just have to see the ball go in a little bit more. I mean, there is nothing we can do here, just hanging in. Obviously we have to get the effort back where it needs to be. We have to get the collective effort back to where it needs to be. And from that we'll be able to turn it around. We don't have a lot of practice time, but we have to maximize those opportunities when we do, whether it be a shootaround or game prep with film.''

Getting D'Angelo Russell back from the right ankle soreness that kept him out of the homestand will help. He appears close, and could play as soon as Sunday night.

Missing his offensive skills is huge for us,'' Finch said. "This game is way more than just not being able to make shots, and that's the bothersome part. We desperately need him back.''

But some players are struggling a bit, including Anthony Edwards, who shot 36.5% during the homestand, averaging 17 points a game.

"We've been trying to message him on getting to the right shots,'' Finch said. "And I thought [Friday] he tried to do that. Maybe we have him confused. I don't know. I've got to talk to him.''