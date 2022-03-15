IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Behind a massive third quarter, Towns became the first 60-point scorer in the NBA this season, breaking his own franchise record for points in a game.
BY THE NUMBERS
56 The previous league-best scoring effort in the NBA this season, by the Lakers' LeBron James and the Hawks' Trae Young.
148 Combined points for both teams in the first half, when they shot a combined 58%.
5 Points for Anthony Edwards in 30 minutes of action.
13 Technical fouls for Towns, three away from a one-game suspension.
