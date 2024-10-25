Wolves-Raptors preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics
Minnesota’s 2024-25 home opener at Target Center comes against a Toronto team that lost by 30 to open its season this week.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network, KFAN, iHeartRadio app
Raptors preview: The Raptors come to Minnesota on the tail end of a back to back after beating Philadelphia 115-107 at home on Friday. They opened their season with a 30-point loss to the Cavaliers. Toronto had a number of players out because of injury headed into Friday’s matchup: R.J. Barrett (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley (right pelvic contusion), Bruce Brown (knee surgery) and Kelly Olynyk (back strain).
Wolves preview: Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards each scored over 30 points in the Wolves’ win over the Kings on Thursday. The Wolves will be playing their first home game of the season on Saturday. Six of their next eight games are at home. They had no injuries to report.
Randle's huge first half kept the Wolves in the game, but it's his overall aggressiveness that shined most in the victory over the Kings