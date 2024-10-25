Wolves

Wolves-Raptors preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Minnesota’s 2024-25 home opener at Target Center comes against a Toronto team that lost by 30 to open its season this week.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 10:46PM
Wolves coach Chris Finch has his team 1-1 heading into Saturday night's home opener after a stop out west. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Toronto Raptors at Wolves, 7 p.m. Saturday, Target Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network, KFAN, iHeartRadio app

Raptors preview: The Raptors come to Minnesota on the tail end of a back to back after beating Philadelphia 115-107 at home on Friday. They opened their season with a 30-point loss to the Cavaliers. Toronto had a number of players out because of injury headed into Friday’s matchup: R.J. Barrett (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley (right pelvic contusion), Bruce Brown (knee surgery) and Kelly Olynyk (back strain).

Wolves preview: Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards each scored over 30 points in the Wolves’ win over the Kings on Thursday. The Wolves will be playing their first home game of the season on Saturday. Six of their next eight games are at home. They had no injuries to report.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More
Wolves

After so-so debut, Julius Randle finds his place as Wolves pick up first win of the season

card image

Randle's huge first half kept the Wolves in the game, but it's his overall aggressiveness that shined most in the victory over the Kings

Wolves

Wolves-Raptors preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

card image
Wolves

Edwards' growth on full display in victory over Kings

card image