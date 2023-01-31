More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Souhan: Gobert is awkward, and becoming a force for the Wolves
In a loss to the Kings on Monday, Rudy Gobert was one of the most important players on the floor. If the Wolves are going to contend, it will have to stay that way.
Wolves rally falls short
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 118-111 in overtime against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Local
Minnesota House votes to allow driver's licenses for unauthorized immigrants
A bill to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driver's license without showing proof of legal residence was passed by the Minnesota House of Representatives…
Wolves
The Timberwolves January surge is being driven by three-pointers
The Wolves are 11-5 in January and have been shooting nearly 40% on threes which they attribute to better chemistry and shot selection.
Wolves
Edwards' 33-point effort not enough as Wolves fall to Kings in overtime
Minnesota was not able to overcome a bevy of turnovers and missed free throws, not to mention Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who finished with 32 points.