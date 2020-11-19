Ricky Rubio's career is coming full circle.

A source confirmed to the Star Tribune that the Wolves are trading the No. 17 pick in Wednesday's draft to Oklahoma City for Rubio, the No. 25 pick and No. 28 pick.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Rubio, a fan favorite during his time with the Wolves, spent the first six seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota before spending two years in Utah and one in Phoenix. He had just been traded earlier this week in the deal that brought Chris Paul to the Suns.

"What a business," Rubio tweeted after learning he had been traded to Oklahoma City. Turns out that was only the beginning of a wild week.

Rubio, chosen with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 draft, arrived two years later from Spain to great fanfare. But his flair for passing was offset by poor shooting. His Wolves teams never made the playoffs in his six seasons here before he was ultimately traded during the summer of 2017.