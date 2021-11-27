Wolves update: The Wolves lost 133-115 on Friday night at Charlotte, ending their five-game winning streak and dropping them back below .500. ... G Patrick Beverley (adductor strain) is out and F Josh Okogie (back) is questionable. ... The Wolves have lost eight in a row to the Sixers, and their last victory against Philadelphia was five years and 11 days ago.

76ers update: C Joel Embiid is expected to return after missing three weeks because of COVID-19. He leads the team in scoring (21.4) and rebounding (9.6) ... Philadelphia is 10-9 after a lopsided loss to Golden State on Wednesday. ... G Ben Simmons is still in limbo as the Sixers try to find a trade partner.