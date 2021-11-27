Wolves update: The Wolves lost 133-115 on Friday night at Charlotte, ending their five-game winning streak and dropping them back below .500. ... G Patrick Beverley (adductor strain) is out and F Josh Okogie (back) is questionable. ... The Wolves have lost eight in a row to the Sixers, and their last victory against Philadelphia was five years and 11 days ago.
76ers update: C Joel Embiid is expected to return after missing three weeks because of COVID-19. He leads the team in scoring (21.4) and rebounding (9.6) ... Philadelphia is 10-9 after a lopsided loss to Golden State on Wednesday. ... G Ben Simmons is still in limbo as the Sixers try to find a trade partner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kalscheur leads Iowa State to 78-59 rout of No. 9 Memphis
Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey cures Friday night woes with 5-1 win at North Dakota
Bryce Brodzinski scored the first and final goals.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball topples Penn State in four sets
U's Stephanie Samedy and Jeanna Wenaas had double-doubles.
Sports
Timberlake scores 25, leads Towson past New Mexico 73-58
Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 25 points to propel Towson to a 73-58 victory over New Mexico at the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.
High Schools
Neal: Prep Bowl returns from its virus hiatus with a thriller in the big-class final
Lakeville South and Maple Grove put on a show worth waiting for, and quite a wait it was.