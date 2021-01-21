GAME RECAP

Impact player

Cole Anthony, Orlando

He scored only 13 points, but it was his buzzer-beating three-pointer after Jarred Vanderbilt missed two free throws with 4.6 seconds left that won the game for the Magic.

By the NUMBERS

62-45 The margin the Magic outscored the Wolves by in the second half.

1 Number of times the Magic has rallied to win after trailing at the half.

3 Consecutive losses by the Wolves.

5 Points by the Wolves in the last six minutes.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD