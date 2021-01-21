GAME RECAP
Impact player
Cole Anthony, Orlando
He scored only 13 points, but it was his buzzer-beating three-pointer after Jarred Vanderbilt missed two free throws with 4.6 seconds left that won the game for the Magic.
By the NUMBERS
62-45 The margin the Magic outscored the Wolves by in the second half.
1 Number of times the Magic has rallied to win after trailing at the half.
3 Consecutive losses by the Wolves.
5 Points by the Wolves in the last six minutes.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cleveland St. looks for home win vs Milwaukee
Milwaukee (5-5, 4-4) vs. Cleveland State (10-4, 10-1)
Sports
Green Bay looks to sweep Ft. Wayne
Purdue Fort Wayne (6-6, 5-6) vs. Green Bay (4-11, 4-7)
Sports
Column: Mahomes 'cleared' for big game. What could go wrong?
instead of, say, Week 3 of the regular season — the only way the Chiefs' star wouldn't have cleared the NFL's concussion protocol is if he had a visible dent in the side of his head.
Sports
Chiefs' Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City
Two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off an AFC championship heartbreak against the New England Patriots that rested largely on the shoulders of their defense, which couldn't stop Tom Brady and Co. in overtime.
Sports
Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote
Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The ballot would arrive around the end of November, and it would keep him occupied for much of December. He'd write down his research on players in a notebook and feel butterflies when putting his ballot in the mail.