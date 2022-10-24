Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves

He had his second consecutive strong night scoring after struggling in Wednesday's opener, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

60 Wolves points in the paint.

0 Minutes played by Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels in the fourth quarter.

6 Wolves three-pointers in the fourth quarter, of 10 made overall.