GAME RECAP
Impact player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
It didn't matter who the Wolves threw at Gilgeous-Alexander, who did what he wanted in scoring 31.
By the numbers
17 Rebounds for the Thunder's Moses Brown.
4 Steals for Josh Okogie.
18 Thunder's biggest lead.
Chris Hine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Trade deadline passes, and Lowry remains with Raptors
Kyle Lowry wound up staying with Toronto after all. Victor Oladipo is finally in Miami, a destination he's eyed in the past. And Rajon Rondo is headed back to Los Angeles, though not with the team he helped win the NBA title last season.
Sports
'Hello, friends': Nantz agrees to remain with CBS Sports
Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of "Hello friends" will continue to be heard on CBS for years to come.
High Schools
Shakopee wrestlers used tested strategy to win third straight 3A title
The Sabers sought to keep St. Michael-Albertville from gaining bonus points while falling behind early before rallying to win their last four matches.
Outdoors
Walleye harvest a central topic as DNR lays out Mille Lacs plan
The agency's higher goal over the next five years is to maximize fishing opportunity, including catch-and-release.
Sports
Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, making the state the second to approve such a restriction so far this year.