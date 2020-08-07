It took a while to sort out, given that the NBA paused and restarted its season, but the Timberwolves now possess Brooklyn’s first-round pick in the upcoming draft.



With Brooklyn’s 119-106 victory over the Kings on Friday, the Nets clinched a playoff spot, ensuring that Washington can not come within four games of them in the final standings to force a play-in tournament.



The Wolves acquired Brooklyn’s first-round pick from Atlanta in a four-team trade just before the deadline in February, but the pick was lottery protected. That meant Brooklyn would have kept it if the Nets missed the playoffs. The Wolves will also have their own first-round pick. The draft lottery to determine where that pick will land will be August 20. The Wolves have a 14% chance of landing the top pick, tied for the best odds with Golden State and Cleveland.





