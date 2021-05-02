GAME RECAP

Impact player

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Williamson toyed with the Wolves and shredded them in the fourth quarter with 37 points on 14-for-17 shooting. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

By the numbers

8 Three-pointers by Lonzo Ball.

11 Missed three-pointers by D'Angelo Russell.

22 Fast-break points for the Wolves.

CHRIS HINE