GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jaden McDaniels, Wolves

The rookie forward had his most impressive game, coming off the bench to score 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting and adding three blocks.

By the numbers

19-for-22 Combined shooting from Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell (11-for-13).

27 Points for Anthony Edwards on 10-for-22 shooting.

31 Points off 18 New Orleans turnovers for Wolves

Chris Hine