GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee

The guard came off the bench to go 4-for-8 on three-pointers and scored 11 of his 14 points in the second quarter, all of them in the final four-plus minutes that pushed the Bucks' lead from 47-40 to 61-44 by intermission.

By the Numbers

27 Milwaukee guard Khris Middleton's game-high points, in 25 minutes. Middleton shot 9-for-15 from the floor.

30 The Bucks' biggest lead, 109-79 in the fourth quarter's first 40 seconds.

8:37 Wolves veteran forward Ed Davis' playing time in his second appearance in as many days after he hadn't played in the 30 games before that.

JERRY ZGODA