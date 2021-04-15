GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee
The guard came off the bench to go 4-for-8 on three-pointers and scored 11 of his 14 points in the second quarter, all of them in the final four-plus minutes that pushed the Bucks' lead from 47-40 to 61-44 by intermission.
By the Numbers
27 Milwaukee guard Khris Middleton's game-high points, in 25 minutes. Middleton shot 9-for-15 from the floor.
30 The Bucks' biggest lead, 109-79 in the fourth quarter's first 40 seconds.
8:37 Wolves veteran forward Ed Davis' playing time in his second appearance in as many days after he hadn't played in the 30 games before that.
JERRY ZGODA
