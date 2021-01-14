GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jonas Valanciunas

Center scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

By the NUMBERS

38-17 Fourth quarter scoring advantage for the Grizzlies.

50-21 Bench scoring advantage for the Grizzlies.

12 Point lead for the Wolves in the fourth quarter.

29 Points scored by the Wolves not named Beasley, Towns or Russell.

staff reports